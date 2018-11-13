Law enforcement officers with TBI, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the 13th District Attorney General’s office are seeking the public’s help in working to identify a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a yard in nearby Smithville.
The cause of death has not been determined, and there was no ID present.
The woman is about 30-40 years old, about 5’4″ and 125 pounds, with sandy blonde hair. She was wearing maroon medical scrubs and brown boots. There was an orange Home Depot jersey, brown jacket, and blue shirt at the scene. She has a pierced belly button, a cross tattoo on the back of her neck, and what appears to be a “M”, “W”, or “3” tattooed on her right hand.
If you think you may be able to help identify this woman, please call the DeKalb Central Dispatch at 615-215-3000 or TBI tip line at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Body Found in Smithville has been Identified
