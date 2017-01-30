Please Help Jason Creek and his Family
On Monday, January 2, 2017, Jason was driving to referee a college basketball game when an impaired driver crossed over the median on Interstate 75 north of Atlanta and struck Jason’s vehicle head-on. Jason suffered significant trauma that included many external and internal injuries, including a broken femur, broken ribs and clavicle, facial lacerations, damage to his spleen that had to be partially removed, and significant damage to his lungs. Jason had surgery two days after the accident to place a rod in his broken leg. The days that followed were very critical as his lungs struggled to function properly, and chest tubes had to be inserted to drain fluid/blood and remove pressure from around his lungs. After several days being sedated and on a ventilator in the ICU, Jason’s condition slowly improved and he was taken off the ventilator for a couple of days. However, breathing and swallowing issues arose and he was placed back on the ventilator and back in the ICU. After showing significant improvement again in vital signs, fever and lung issues, Creek was placed in an Intermediate Care Unit, where he will remain until he can be placed in a regular room.
Jason is an assistant principal at Coffee County Middle School, and his wife, Lana, is also an educator. They have two young sons.
This fundraiser has been set up to assist the family with medical expenses and associated costs throughout Jason’s recovery, not to mention the lost income from being unable to referee for an extended period of time. Thank you to everyone who has already reached out and asked for a way to help. Please continue to keep Jason and his family in your thoughts and prayers. All money raised will be given directly to the family.
To learn more about the events to take place at the recreation center, call (931)-728-0273. To purchase a benefit T-shirt, contact Melady Sherrill at (931)-247-5241, or visit the recreation center to fill out available order forms.