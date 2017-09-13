Planned Power Outage set for Moore County

The Tennessee Valley Authority has scheduled a four-hour planned power outage for Duck River Electric Membership Corporation members served out of the Lynchburg Substation. This outage is necessary for TVA to replace equipment.
The outage is scheduled for midnight Saturday night, September 16, until approximately 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, September 17, and will affect all Duck River Electric members in the following areas.
All areas of Moore County will be affected including: Lynchburg, Motlow, Cumberland Springs, Booneville, Charity, Lost Creek, Ridgeville, Browington, Marble Hill, Beech Hill, Turkey Creek, Hurdlow, Liberty Hill, Edde Bend, Smith Chapel and County Line.
Duck River Electric appreciates the cooperation and understanding of its members, as well as Jack Daniel, the county and city of Lynchburg during this outage as they work with TVA and strive to improve the reliability of the electric system. In the event of inclement weather, the outage will be rescheduled for September 23.
