A plane crash in a bean field in Warren County is believed to have killed two people Tuesday night. The FAA said a Piper PA-32 plane crashed in a field off Sherrell Road between Centertown and Morrison. The plane burst into flames upon crashing.
It happened at around 7pm. Sources say the plane was attempting to land at the Warren County airport.
The crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board. The names of the victims had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.
Plane Crash Kills Two in Warren County
