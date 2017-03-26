On Friday, (March 24) a pipe bomb was found by a fisherman near the Franklin County boat dock located on Woods Reservoir.
The scene was secured and evacuated by the Franklin County Sherriff’s office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Operations Division Explosive Ordinance Disposal team arrived on scene at approximate 3:15 p.m. and confirmed the device was a pipe bomb, and planned to detonate the device in place.
The Air Force Office of Special Investigations in coordination with Tennessee law enforcement officials have begun an investigation.
Pipe Bomb Found at Woods Reservoir
