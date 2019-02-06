State Sen. Richard Briggs and State Rep. Matthew Hill announced legislation this week that would require certain prescription drugs, such as opioids and stimulants, to be dispensed in lockable containers.
The “Pilfering Prevention Act” refers to the act of “pilfering,” or stealing a few pills at a time. At a news conference Monday, the two lawmakers, along with a statewide coalition called “STOP – Secure Tennessee’s Opioid Prescriptions,” explained that pilfering is the number one source of teenage drug abuse nationally and Tennessee. They said statistics show 80 percent of heroin users started with a prescription opioid, and 90 percent of them started as teenagers.
Pilfering Prevention Act Presented by State Leaders
