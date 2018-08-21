Pet Adoptions in Manchester on Aug. 25

Tractor Supply Company in Manchester is hosting pet adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more on Saturday, Aug. 25 as part of “Out Here With Animals,” its monthlong event for animals of all kinds and the people who care for them.
The Coffee County Humane Society will on site Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members and their dogs, cats, pigs, goats and more are invited to make their way to the Whispering Pines Shopping Center to support local pet adoptions.
The Manchester community and their leashed, friendly animals are invited to check out Tractor Supply’s monthlong “Out Here with Animals” events at 2161 Hillsboro Blvd. Contact the store at 931-723-4195 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 25 pet adoption.