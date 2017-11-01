Penningtons back on American Pickers
The show follows antique and collectible pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz who travel around the United States to buy or “pick” various items for resale, for clients, or for their own personal collections.
On June 5, 2017 the TV program featured the Penningtons. And now the Father and son are part of a special 3-hour show featuring highlights from various episodes. David says this program will show additional footage that was not on the first program.
David is the host of WMSR’s “Let’s Talk Antiques,” that has aired for 18 years on the station.
The new American Pickers show featuring the Penningtons airs at various times on the History Channel, check your local listings.