«

»

Pedestrian walking along Hwy 64 Dies after being Struck by Vehicle

On Friday morning around 5am a 2007 Chevrolet driven by 23-year-old Cody D Slatton of Gruetti-Laager, TN was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 64. near Pelham in Franklin County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was walking westbound, on the westbound side of the left lane of the highway. Slatton’s vehicle struck the pedestrian, 74-year-old Larry Seymour Chaffe of Mid-West City, OK. Chaffe later died from his injuries due to the collision.
No other injuries were reported, and no charges were filed.