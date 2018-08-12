On Friday morning around 5am a 2007 Chevrolet driven by 23-year-old Cody D Slatton of Gruetti-Laager, TN was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 64. near Pelham in Franklin County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was walking westbound, on the westbound side of the left lane of the highway. Slatton’s vehicle struck the pedestrian, 74-year-old Larry Seymour Chaffe of Mid-West City, OK. Chaffe later died from his injuries due to the collision.
No other injuries were reported, and no charges were filed.
Pedestrian walking along Hwy 64 Dies after being Struck by Vehicle
