Pedestrian Killed in Tullahoma

An Estill Springs man was killed Nov.6 while crossing North Jackson Street in Tullahoma.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Tyler Walls, Michael N. Johnson, 48, of Cindy Hollow Road, Estill Springs was crossing the busy street when a 2007 Dodge operated by Trey Alan McCarty, 19, of Lynchburg Road, Fayetteville struck the man around 5:30 p.m.
According to the accident report, when the officer arrived at the scene near McDonalds he saw members of the Tullahoma Fire Department providing medical attention.
McCarty told the officer that he was traveling along North Jackson Street when he turned into the turn lane. He told the officer that hit something in the middle of the road. As he got out of the vehicle “he realized that he had hit a person and was unsure where the person came from.”
Witnesses told the officer that they saw Johnson run across the roadway from the area of Tullahoma High School, just before being struck by the vehicle.
Johnson was transported to Tennova—Harton Hospital by Coffee County Ambulance Service where he later died due to his injuries.
No charges were filed in the accident.
Tullahoma Police Officer Josh Leverette assisted in the investigation of the accident.
