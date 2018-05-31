A 19-year-old Franklin County High School senior who just graduated died in a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Yellow Branch Road in Winchester just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Tennessee Highway Patrol reports identified the victim as Isiah T. Crockett of Decherd.
Reports said the District Attorney General’s Office has ordered an autopsy.
Reports said Crockett was lying in a fetal position in the middle of the road when a vehicle, driven by 62-year-old Larry Stephens, struck him. Reports said Stephens was not aware of the victim’s presence.
Crockett was pronounced dead at the scene.
No citations were issued, and no charges were made against the driver.
Pedestrain Dies after being Struck by Car in Winchester
