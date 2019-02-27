We all want our dollars to go as far as they can, but economic conditions in some places of the country mean our paychecks go further than others. With that in mind, SmartAsset conducted a study to find the most paycheck friendly counties in the country.
In Tennessee, Coffee County ranked highly, coming in 10th out of our 95 counties.
Another local county ranked 6th, that is Moore County. Williamson County finished 1st.
SmartAsset analyzed factors such as the average semi-monthly paycheck amount, purchasing power, unemployment rate and income growth.
Paychecks Go Further in Coffee County than Many Other Counties
