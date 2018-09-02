Tennesseans took home a little more money in their paycheck last year according to the latest data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).
The median wage earned for all Tennessee occupations increased by 3.16 percent between May 2016 and May 2017 to $33,870.
“It’s always a positive to see wages increase, by amount,” said TDLWD Commissioner Burns Phillips. “The state’s economy is thriving and more money is a person’s paycheck is going to help that continue.”
The largest occupational groups in the state were office and administrative, sales and related, food preparation and serving, transportation and material moving, healthcare practitioners and healthcare support, and production occupations.
Pay is Up for Tennessee Workers
Tennesseans took home a little more money in their paycheck last year according to the latest data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).