Partin Sworn In as Sheriff–Makes Changes

Photo by Tiffany Clutter of Chad Partin with his family being sworn in as Sheriff by Judge Craig Johnson

After a swearing in ceremony on Friday, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department announced some changes in various roles. First, it is now official that Chad Partin is the new Sheriff. Partin announced via Facebook new people he’s hired and/or job title changes*.
Chief Deputy Frank Watkins*
Jennifer Green, Administrative Assistant
Captain Billy Butler Patrol/Investigations*
Lt. Brad Roberts, Patrol/Sex Offender Registry*
Lesley Hennessee, Investigations Administrative Assistant/Operations*
Valeria Uselton, Patrol Clerk/Sex Offender Registry*
Pam Freeman, Corrections Administrative Assistant*
Lt. Rick Gentry, Jail Operations*
Patrol Sergeants: Harmon Campbell, Keith Rainey, Duston Foster, and Charlie Taylor. All are new sergeants.
We hope to have a list of the Student Resource Officers (SRO’s) on tomorrow’s news.