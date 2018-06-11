Director of Coffee County Schools Dr Ladonna McFall announced on Monday afternoon that Paul Parsley has been named as the Principal of Coffee County Central High School. Dr. McFall said, “Mr. Parsley brings a lot of experience to the position and we are very glad to have him join the ranks as Principal.” Parsley has been a longtime employee in the system, serving in many capacities.
Parsley replaces current Principal Dr. Joey Vaughn who assumes the role of Deputy Director of Schools July 1st.
Parsley is the New Principal at Coffee County High School
