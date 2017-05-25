Parkpalooza is tomorrow (May 27) in Manchester at Rotary Park. It is a celebration of our parks, families, and good health. The event features many activities for enjoyment by children and adults alike; such as, inflatables, carnival games, 5K color run, bike parade, gaga tournament, and outdoor movie! The entire event is free to the public!
This year Parkpalooza begins at 8:00 a.m. with a 5K color run and ending with an outdoor movie in Rotary Park featuring Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
For additional information, please contact the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department at (931)-728-0273.
Parkpalooza Returns Saturday
