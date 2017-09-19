There will be a special meeting for parents of Westwood Middle School students on Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. This meeting is being conducted because of the gun that was found on a student at the school last Thursday, September 14, 2017.
Westwood Middle School is located at 505 Taylor St in Manchester.
Parent Meeting at Westwood Middle Concerning Gun Found on School Property
