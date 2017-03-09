Overnight Storms Cause Power Outages and Damage

Severe storms caused power outages and damage in Middle Tennessee overnight. Crews responded in Coffee County to outages in Tullahoma and in the Boynton Valley area. A few thousand customers lost power in Tullahoma, Estill Springs, Decherd and Lynchburg. Duck River Electric says over 6,000 of its customers lost electricity in Middle Tennessee. Hail the size of a half dollar was reported by a storm spotter in Tullahoma at 12:05am. Bedford County EMA reported that a semi truck was blown over at the Walmart Distribution Center in Shelbyville. An antique mall in Bell Buckle suffered roof damage. Additional damage reports are expected during daylight.
