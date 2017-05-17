Over 2,000 Bills and Resolutions considered by Tennessee Lawmakers
Some made a big splash before being quietly abandoned. For example, a bill seeking to do away with ending a 40-year-old state law granting legitimacy to children conceived through artificial insemination never came up for a hearing after making international headlines when it was introduced by a Republican lawmaker.
Haslam’s transportation funding plan was ultimately passed and signed into law after a solid majority of lawmakers were convinced that the proposal made enough tax cuts in other areas to offset the state’s first gas tax hike since 1989.