Outdoor Food Pantry Opens in Manchester

Encounter Life Church on Oakdale St in Manchester has started an outdoor food pantry. The Community Food Pantry is located in their parking lot at 1006 Oakdale St. in Manchester TN, next to Westwood Elementary. It is open around the clock and is self-serve.
The front doors of the pantry read, “Take what you need, leave what you can, a lot becomes a little in the Master’s hands.”
Pastor Adam Cutshaw said, “I am thankful for the men of the church that designed, constructed, painted and labeled the outside pantry.” The Community Food Pantry is open to everyone with no exceptions. Cutshaw added that he’s asking that anyone in the community stock it themselves at any time with non-perishable goods. The Community Food Pantry contains non-perishable goods, pregnancy tests labeled with Life Choices information, flyers with community aids and resources, gospel tracts and Bibles. Everything is absolutely free.