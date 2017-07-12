Order of Protection and Drugs leads to Manchester Man’s Arrest

William Homer Pinegar Jr… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Tuesday (July 11th 2017) Manchester Police officers were called to Rye Street in Manchester for a disturbance call with someone trying to gain entry into the residence. Officer Jamie Newman arrived and made contact with William Homer Pinegar, Jr of Fredonia Road, Manchester who was not supposed to be at the residence due to an active order of protection against him for his wife and two of their children. According to the arrest warrant, Pinegar, Jr age 44 has violated the order of protection twice before. The arrest warrant also states that the man admitted to seeing the children outside of the residence and that is why he had stopped at the home. Officer Newman searched the man’s vehicle after receiving consent from Pinagar and allegedly located two cigarette packs that contained rolling papers, a marijuana roach, and .29 grams of a white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine inside of the packages and also located a glass pipe with residue and another packet of rolling papers in the vehicle.
Pinegar, Jr was charged with 3 counts of violation of order of protection, schedule II drug violation, schedule VI drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. His bond was set at $15,500 and he is to appear in Coffee County court August 15, 2017.