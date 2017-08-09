Recently Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the formation of the Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit, a new Department of Justice pilot program to utilize data to help combat the devastating opioid crisis that is ravaging families and communities across America. This new unit will focus specifically on opioid-related health care fraud using data to identify and prosecute individuals that are contributing to this prescription opioid epidemic.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, which includes Coffee County, was one of 12, out of 94 districts across the country, chosen to participate in this program. The district will receive funding for an Assistant U.S Attorney, for a three-year term, to focus solely on investigating and prosecuting healthcare fraud related to prescription opioids, including pill mill schemes and pharmacies that unlawfully divert or dispense prescription opioids for illegitimate purposes. Sadly, statistics show that Tennessee is one of the most highly opioid-addicted states in the country.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David P. Lewen, Jr., has been selected to fill this position in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee. He will be working with the FBI, DEA and HHS, as well as our state and local law enforcement partners.
Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit will include Coffee County
