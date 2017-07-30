Recently the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Decherd Police Department and the Fayetteville Police Department conducted an undercover operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution. The operation resulted in eleven arrests/citations and the seizure of money, two firearms plus at least one vehicle.
Suspects have a court date of Thursday August 31st at 8:00am in Franklin County General Sessions Court.
Operation Targeting Human Trafficking and prostitution leads to Arrests
