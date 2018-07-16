“Operation Southern Shield” Now in Progress

Law enforcement agencies across the southeast are gearing up to put the brakes on high-speed drivers. The second annual “Operation Southern Shield” kicked off Monday in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina.
The goal of the operation, which lasts through Sunday, July 22, is to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries by cracking down on speeding drivers.
In Tennessee, more than 9,100 citations were issued during the 2017 operation. 5,500 of those were for speeding.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says speeding killed more than 10,000 people in the United States in 2016 and was a factor in 27 percent of fatal crashes in the nation.
