Monday, July 17, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) will be joined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Georgia State Patrol, and local law enforcement for a press event to launch “Operation Southern Shield,” a regional mobilization to crack down on speeding from July 17 to July 23, 2017. The purpose of “Operation Southern Shield” is to increase enforcement during this heavy vacation travel period when the rate of fatal crashes is highest throughout the Southeast. Other participating states include Alabama and South Carolina.
According to the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), the number of Tennessee speed-related fatalities increased by approximately eight percent from 2012 to 2015. According to the NHTSA, the number of speed-related fatalities in Georgia increased nearly 50 percent during this time period. In an effort to reduce fatal crashes, the THSO and partners will target our region’s major highways and high-risk locations.
“Operation Southern Shield” begins Monday
Monday, July 17, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) will be joined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Georgia State Patrol, and local law enforcement for a press event to launch “Operation Southern Shield,” a regional mobilization to crack down on speeding from July 17 to July 23, 2017. The purpose of “Operation Southern Shield” is to increase enforcement during this heavy vacation travel period when the rate of fatal crashes is highest throughout the Southeast. Other participating states include Alabama and South Carolina.