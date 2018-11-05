Operation Incognito is November 13

On November 13, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will join various state and local partners to launch Operation Incognito statewide. The campaign was developed this year to evolve Tennessee’s fourth statewide distracted driving enforcement initiative, known as “the bus tour.”
Operation Incognito will also promote National Traffic Incident Response Week, which occurs November 11-17. The campaign will focus on the dangers of distracted driving and emphasize Tennessee’s “move over law.”
