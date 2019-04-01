On Monday, April 8, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) will join various state and local partners to launch Operation Incognito (OI) statewide. The OI campaign was developed last year to evolve Tennessee’s statewide distracted driving enforcement and education initiative, known as “the bus tour.” OI will also promote National Work Zone Awareness Week, which occurs April 8 – 12.
“The primary focus of Operation Incognito is to reduce distracted driving, serious injury crashes, and fatalities,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “A secondary focus will promote awareness for high-risk construction zones across Tennessee. As distracted driving crashes continue to increase, the THSO and partners are committed to enhancing the motoring public’s safety through education and enforcement.”
The launch of Operation Incognito will educate the public on the dangers of distracted driving and emphasize Tennessee’s “move over law.” Five press events have been scheduled statewide on April 8 to discuss the campaign.
Operation Incognito begins April 8
