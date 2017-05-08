One Person Injured in Friday Crash

Crash scene photo by Barry West
On Friday (May 5, 2017) afternoon around 4pm there was a one-vehicle accident on Maple Springs Road in Coffee County. According to Tennessee Highway Patrolman Keith Summers’ report, 63 year-old Willberta Lynne Foster was driving a 2006 Ford Windstar van when it went off the right side of the road, rolling over, hitting a fence and a tree before coming to rest.
Foster was transported to Unity Medical Center for unknown injuries.
Apparently according to the troopers report, the van suffered disabling damage.