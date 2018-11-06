One Person Dies in nearby Tornado after Bad Weather Rips through Tennessee

The National Weather Service surveyed storm damage on Tuesday in the Midland Road area of Christiana in Rutherford County and determined it was a deadly EF-2 tornado with 135-mile per hour winds, that hit the area early Tuesday morning.
It is with great sadness that we report that Angie Walker, age 41, was killed when her home was lifted from its foundation and flipped over. Walker was the wife of our colleague and friend, WGNS Radio President Scott Walker.
A total of three families were displaced from their homes in the Midland Road area. There is a lot of cleanup happening in that area and emergency officials are urging people to stay away.
A storm hit Franklin County early on Election Day, knocking down trees, cutting off power and damaging property in the northern part of the county. There were no deaths or serious injuries reported in Franklin County.
In Grundy County, Hwy. 56 from Colony Road in Pelham to Altamont was closed for a while due to extensive storm damage. Hwy 399 in Grundy County from Stage Coach Rd. to the Sequatchie County line had to be closed and the Hwy. 50 area of Pelham also received damaged.
A home belonging to Martin and Wanda Davidson for over 40 years was destroyed by the early morning storm. No injuries reported.