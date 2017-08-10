On Sunday (August 6, 2017) Deputy Benjamin Sneed of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Fire Lake area of Coffee County in reference to a burglary of a residence. The owner stated that someone had broken into a garage and shed on his property and vandalized them. Outside the garage there was a work light and a grill that was originally inside the building and there was also fire extinguisher spray all over the floor and several items inside the building had been moved. A mobile home had the back door opened and the primary residence had the crawl space door removed.
While on scene an in-progress burglary was reported near the other location. The owner of property gave a description of two white male suspects one in all black and the second in a dark colored vest and the owner gave the direction of travel.
K-9 Max and Deputy Jennifer Curbow were called to the scene. Deputies received a call that one of the suspects was in the woods nearby. All units responded to that area attempting to locate the men. Deputy Sneed saw a white male in all black appear in a field. In Sneed’s report he says he announced himself in full uniform and emergency lights were on. The suspect continued to run. Sneed eventually caught him and placed him in custody.
Austin Summit age 23 of Parkers Lane in Manchester allegedly gave a full confession to Sneed and Investigator Kelly Smith.
Summit was charged with resisting/stop/halt/frisk or search (non-violent) with other charges pending.
A second suspect is being questioned as the investigation continues.
One Person Arrested another questioned in Burglary Case
On Sunday (August 6, 2017) Deputy Benjamin Sneed of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Fire Lake area of Coffee County in reference to a burglary of a residence. The owner stated that someone had broken into a garage and shed on his property and vandalized them. Outside the garage there was a work light and a grill that was originally inside the building and there was also fire extinguisher spray all over the floor and several items inside the building had been moved. A mobile home had the back door opened and the primary residence had the crawl space door removed.