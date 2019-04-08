One Person Arrested after Theft at Monteagle Motel
On March 24th, 2019, an individual reported $6,300 stolen from a jacket pocket left at the motel. After officers with the Monteagle Police Department reviewed security footage from the motel, warrants were issued for the individuals responsible.
Just 3 days later on March 27th Dunlap Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction with one of the individuals responsible for the theft driving the vehicle.
The following day officers from the Monteagle Police Department interviewed the driver and obtained from Dunlap Police Department the remaining money that was stolen just days prior.
Crystal Gail Coffelt, 38, of Grundy County, was arrested on suspicion of stealing $6,300. She was transported to the Sequatchie County Justice Center where she is being held on multiple charges: Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), Sched. III, Sched. IV, and Sched. VI drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Coffelt is scheduled to appear in Sequatchie County General Sessions Court April 25. Another person is still at large.