One of Tennessee’s Most Wanted Captured
William Barnard Hawk was taken into custody at the Walmart parking lot on Powell Avenue in Nashville Monday afternoon. Several law enforcement agencies provided assistance during the apprehension, including TBI, Metro Nashville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Middle Tennessee Joint Fugitive Task Force.
Hawk was wanted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department to face a charge of Attempted Criminal Homicide in connection to an incident that occurred in the Park City area on July 14th.