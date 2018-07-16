«

One of Tennessee’s Most Wanted Captured

William Barnard Hawk

A fugitive who was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list over the weekend is now in custody after being captured in Davidson County.
William Barnard Hawk was taken into custody at the Walmart parking lot on Powell Avenue in Nashville Monday afternoon. Several law enforcement agencies provided assistance during the apprehension, including TBI, Metro Nashville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Middle Tennessee Joint Fugitive Task Force.
Hawk was wanted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department to face a charge of Attempted Criminal Homicide in connection to an incident that occurred in the Park City area on July 14th.