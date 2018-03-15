One man is dead, and another is in custody following a shooting Tuesday night at a residence on Harrison Ferry Mountain.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, 57 year old Steve Pohl was shot to death following an altercation at a residence on Lewis Road. 61 year old Gregory Allen Koller is in custody. No charges have been filed.
Authorities say the two men were both Florida natives and had been living in Warren County for only a short period of time. Officials say both men were intoxicated when they got into an argument and shots were fired. Officials also say it’s possible both men were armed.
The TBI and Warren County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating the incident.
One Man Dies after Shooting in Warren County
One man is dead, and another is in custody following a shooting Tuesday night at a residence on Harrison Ferry Mountain.