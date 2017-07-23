«

»

One Man Arrested for Drug Store Robbery in Grundy County

Andy King

An arrest has been made in the Thanksgiving (2016) burglary of Palmer Drugs in Grundy County. Sheriff Clint Shrum confirmed that 58 year old Andy King, a Palmer resident, and an accomplice(s) broke into the pharmacy on Thanksgiving of last year.
According to Sheriff Shrum, lead investigator Captain Greg Higgins, broke the case after processing some leads that came to his attention over the past few weeks. “Captain Higgins has been diligent about solving this case. His persistence paid off early this week,” stated Sheriff Shrum. King was charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism and will appear in court August 10th.
He is currently incarcerated with the Tennessee Department of Corrections on other charges. More arrests and charges are expected to be filed later this month.