One Man Arrested for Drug Store Robbery in Grundy County
According to Sheriff Shrum, lead investigator Captain Greg Higgins, broke the case after processing some leads that came to his attention over the past few weeks. “Captain Higgins has been diligent about solving this case. His persistence paid off early this week,” stated Sheriff Shrum. King was charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism and will appear in court August 10th.
He is currently incarcerated with the Tennessee Department of Corrections on other charges. More arrests and charges are expected to be filed later this month.