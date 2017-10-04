ONE DAY OF HOPE is Oct. 14

The 5th annual ONE DAY OF HOPE will take place Saturday Oct. 14, 2017 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds from 10am-2pm. The event began in 2012 with about 6 churches and about 30 volunteers. Around 2,000 folks showed up that day for primarily clothes and some food and medical care. This year around 5,000 people are expected to be helped by 1,000 volunteers.
ONE DAY OF HOPE is a day to reach out to our community in the name of Jesus to provide clothes, food, coats, shoes, various FREE services (medical/dental, haircuts, family portraits, groceries, etc).
