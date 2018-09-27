The 7th annual ONE DAY OF HOPE cc will take place Saturday Oct. 13, 2018 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds from 9am-2pm. The event began in 2012 with about 6 churches and around 30 volunteers. Around 2,000 folks showed up that day for primarily clothes, some food and medical care. More people are expected to be helped by many, many volunteers. Currently ONE DAY OF HOPE cc is looking for more volunteers. Go online to www.onedayofhopecc.org for more information.
ONE DAY OF HOPE cc is a day to reach out to our community in the name of Jesus to provide clothes, food, coats, shoes, various FREE services (medical/dental, haircuts, family portraits, groceries, etc).
One Day of Hope is Oct. 13
