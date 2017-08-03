On Tuesday, August 1st, 2017, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Bedford County Deputies and Shelbyville Police Officers responded to a home invasion at a residence in the Deason Community. Deputies and Officers apprehended one of the suspects. John Gooch, 21, from Antioch was arrested and charged with Aggravated Burglary and Aggravated Robbery.
Investigators believe there are two other unknown suspects involved in the home invasion. If anyone has information about this crime or saw John Gooch the night of the home invasion, please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Shelbyville Police Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Bedford County Fire Services for assisting with this investigation
One Burglary Suspect Arrested as Police look for Others
