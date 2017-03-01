One Arrest leads to More
James Goff, 23, of Pleasant Road, Estill Springs was charged manufacture/delivery/sell of drugs, drugs in a drug free zone, possession of paraphernalia, two counts of resisting arrest and evading arrest after being arrested on Feb. 24 by Sheriff’s Investigator James Sherrill and Deputy Brandon Reed.
According to a warrant, deputies spotted Goff in a vehicle on South Maple Street in Tullahoma and was known to have active warrants and had evaded arrest on Feb. 20 during a traffic stop.
Tullahoma Police Investigators Johnny Gore and Tyler Hatfield joined the deputies in attempting to stop the car that Goff was a passenger.
The warrants state that Goff continued to resist arrest but he was placed into custody.
The warrant obtained by Sherrill states that they found 14.5 grams of marijuana in three separate bags along with rolling papers. Investigators state that Goff was arrested near East Lincoln School on Lincoln Street so he was charged with having drugs in the drug free zone.
Goff was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $76,500. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on March 20.
Another person in the vehicle on Feb. 20 was Shilo Cyree age 24 of East Grundy St Tullahoma, she was later charged for active warrants on theft of property and bonded out. She now faces a violation of probation charge.
This is the same traffic stop we reported on where Tommy Lee Harmon III, age 24 of Bryan Blvd Manchester was arrested for driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.