It’s time once again for Old Timers Days in downtown Manchester.
The big events begin Oct. 6, Friday evening at 7 p.m. featuring a free concert with the great local gospel group By Faith.
Saturday’s activities will include the Old Timers Day Parade, 2017 with Grand Marshal Gene Stillings, petting zoo, greased pole climb, free train rides, musical groups, children’s and adult games and activities, food & craft booths, digital scavenger hunt, an old-fashioned ice cream eating contest, Wild West re-enactmenat and much, much more including a classic car cruise-in sponsored by the Manchester Recreation Center.
Old Timers Day is this Weekend
It’s time once again for Old Timers Days in downtown Manchester.