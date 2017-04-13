Old Stone Fort Golf Course to Reopen Tuesday April 18
The employees at Old Stone Fort Golf Course have worked hard and are excited to offer a family oriented place to be enjoyed by the public at competitive prices.
Manchester Country Club was originally opened in the 1960’s. The state later purchased the land and ran it as a public course for many years.
Driver purchased the 140 acres in 2016. The land was originally owned by Pete Jackson and Judy Driver’s family and has now come full circle.
Old Stone Fort Golf Course will be a great place for golfers of all abilities to enjoy a round of golf. It is one of the most scenic golf courses in the state of Tennessee with beaver, otter and many kinds of birds along the Duck River.
Driver’s goal is to make Old Stone Fort Golf Course the finest 9-hole golf course in the state.