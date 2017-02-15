It has come to the attention of Duck River Electric Member Corporation that one of their members has been contacted by someone claiming to be a representative of the cooperative requesting payment. The member was threatened with disconnection if payment wasn’t made. Fortunately, the member became suspicious and hung up.
Do not share identity information with callers. Do not give them credit card numbers or bank account information. If they threaten disconnection of electric service unless you pay over the phone, immediately hang up and call DREMC.
Old Scam back in Action
