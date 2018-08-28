Officials Sworn into Office
Mayor Gary Cordell had this to say about the leadership in Coffee County.
Those sworn in on Tuesday by Coffee County Court Clerk, Teresa McFadden were Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell, Coffee County Highway Commissioner Jeff Bush, Judge Craig Johnson swore in Chief Deputy Coffee County Clerk Connie Rogers and Register of Deeds Dona Toney. McFadden swore in Constables: Carl Wilson, Kenneth Spry, Brian Coate and James Sander, Jr, Coffee County Road Superintendent Benton Bartlett and Coffee County Trustee John Marchesoni.
The newly-elected County Commissioners will be sworn in on Tuesday, September 11th at 6PM, just before the next full County Commission meeting.