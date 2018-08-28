«

»

Officials Sworn into Office

Gary Cordell speaking to leaders befor the ceremony.. Photos by Tiffany Clutter

Some recently elected and re-elected Coffee County officials were sworn in at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza on Tuesday morning. The oath of office for any elected or appointed county official may be administered by the county mayor, the county clerk, a judge of any court of record in the county, or the current or a retired judge of the general sessions court.
Mayor Gary Cordell had this to say about the leadership in Coffee County.
Those sworn in on Tuesday by Coffee County Court Clerk, Teresa McFadden were Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell, Coffee County Highway Commissioner Jeff Bush, Judge Craig Johnson swore in Chief Deputy Coffee County Clerk Connie Rogers and Register of Deeds Dona Toney. McFadden swore in Constables: Carl Wilson, Kenneth Spry, Brian Coate and James Sander, Jr, Coffee County Road Superintendent Benton Bartlett and Coffee County Trustee John Marchesoni.
The newly-elected County Commissioners will be sworn in on Tuesday, September 11th at 6PM, just before the next full County Commission meeting.