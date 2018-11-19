The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating a shooting Monday morning than left a man hospitalized in Chattanooga.
According to Warren County Sheriff Tommy Myers, an Overton County man had reportedly burned down his own barn and garage and had threatened to kill his son-in-law, who lived in Warren County. When the man was enroute to his son-in-law’s house, he was pursued by officers and began firing at them. Officers returned fire and the man was wounded. He was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. No officers were injured.
Names of those involved in the incident have not been released as the investigation continues.
Officer Involved Shooting in Warren County
