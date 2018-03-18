Officer Involved Shooting in Tullahoma

At the request of 14th District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI Agents continue to investigate the circumstances involving an officer-involved shooting this evening in Tullahoma.
Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred when officers from the Tullahoma Police Department attempted to interview 47year-old James Bradford Shelton in connection to an assault investigation in which he was the alleged perpetrator, at his home at 940 South Franklin Street. During the confrontation, the subject reportedly would not cooperate or comply with officers. An officer reportedly deployed a stun gun unsuccessfully in an attempt to subdue Shelton. The situation further escalated and resulted in at least one officer firing upon Shelton, striking him in the arm. Shelton has been hospitalized. No law enforcement officers appear to have been injured in the incident.
Shelton was taken to Tennova Healthcare-Harton and was later flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville for treatment. According to the District Attorney Craig Northcott, the preliminary investigation indicates the officer fired in self-defense.
TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the investigative process, findings will be shared with the District Attorney General.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of matters.
