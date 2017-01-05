Officer Involved Shooting in Monteagle

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating an officer shooting in the Franklin County portion of Monteagle.
According to Chris Guess spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, two officers from the sheriff’s department, a Sewanee Police Officer and an officer from the Monteagle Police Department answered a 911 call Thursday afternoon to the Deep Woods subdivision in the Monteagle city limits.
According to Guess when the officers arrived they encountered a man who was armed. According to Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller the man had called 911 and “said that he was going to kill himself or force officers to shoot” him. They ordered the man to put down his weapon and after talking to the man for a while he fired at the officers and they shot back hitting him.
A preliminary investigation revealed the man was from the Antioch, TN and died from his injures.
TBI is investigating and will release any further information on the shooting.
