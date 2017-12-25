Efforts to identify a suspect in an officer involved shooting on Saturday night in Grundy County remains active and ongoing. An individual identified by authorities has been located and, at this time, does not appear to be involved in this incident.
At the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor, TBI Agents continue to investigate the shooting that occurred Saturday night in the Coalmont area of Grundy County.
Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 PM following an attempted traffic stop on B Mine Road by deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. The driver reportedly pointed a firearm at the deputy, who then fired into the vehicle several times. The vehicle, which was facing the deputy’s vehicle at the time of the shooting, sped away and sideswiped the deputy’s cruiser. Deputies attempted to pursue the vehicle, but quickly lost sight of it.
Approximately 20 minutes later, a citizen happened to see the suspect crashed off the side of B Mine Road. The male driver approached the citizen and said that he had been shot and needed help, asking for the citizen’s vehicle. The citizen drove off and contacted law enforcement. When officers arrived, the driver was not present. However, a female’s body was found inside the vehicle, and has been identified as 20 year-old Shelby Comer. Her body will be sent for autopsy in Nashville to determine the cause of death.
TBI Special Agents and Forensic Scientists will gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence as part of this ongoing investigation. Throughout the process, Agents will submit investigative findings to the District Attorney General for his review and consideration.
Officer Involved Shooting in Grundy County
Efforts to identify a suspect in an officer involved shooting on Saturday night in Grundy County remains active and ongoing. An individual identified by authorities has been located and, at this time, does not appear to be involved in this incident.