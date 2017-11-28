October Revenue Report for Tennessee

Tennessee revenues for October exceeded revenues from the same month a year ago, but were marginally less than the budgeted estimate. Finance and Administration Commissioner Larry Martin reported that October revenues were $1.0 billion, which is $31.1 million more than October of last year and $1.3 million less than the budgeted estimate. The growth rate for October was 3.16%.
Gasoline and motor fuel revenues increased the most by 36.82% and they were $7.9 million more than the budgeted estimate of $90.3 million.