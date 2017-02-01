«

Oak Ridge Man Facing Multiple Charges in Coffee County

Dylan James Dotson… Photo provided by the CCSD

On Tuesday Dylan James Dotson age 21 of Oak Ridge, TN was the operator of a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation. Upon making contact with the man, Coffee County Deputy Antonio Frost observed in plain view a small bag of green leafy substance believed to be marijuana on the floor board of the driver’s side. Frost also alleges in the arrest warrant that he observed a box of ammunition. The deputy says he asked if the Dotson had anything else in the vehicle and the man apparently said no.
Upon having the subject exit the vehicle the officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found two digital scales and a fully loaded Glock 9mm pistol under the passenger’s seat. The subject is a convicted felon and may not be in possession of a weapon.
Dotson was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and illegal possession of a weapon. Bond was set at $13,000 and he’ll appear in court Feb 27, 2017.