Oak Ridge Man Facing Multiple Charges in Coffee County
Upon having the subject exit the vehicle the officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found two digital scales and a fully loaded Glock 9mm pistol under the passenger’s seat. The subject is a convicted felon and may not be in possession of a weapon.
Dotson was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and illegal possession of a weapon. Bond was set at $13,000 and he’ll appear in court Feb 27, 2017.