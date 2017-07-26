Nurse Accused of leaving Fentanyl for an Inmate at the Grundy Co. Courthouse
Grundy County sheriff’s deputies interviewed Hodge and she confessed to the incident stating she had been instructed to leave it for an inmate.
She is charged with possession of schedule II drugs, possession without a prescription, reckless endangerment and conspiracy to introduce contraband to a penal facility. She currently does not have a bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 8, 2017.
Hodge is a licensed practical nurse.