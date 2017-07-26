«

Nurse Accused of leaving Fentanyl for an Inmate at the Grundy Co. Courthouse

Heather Michelle Hodge

A Franklin County woman has been arrested for leaving the drug fentanyl stuck to a door facing at the Grundy County courthouse. Heather Michelle Hodge (41) of Estill Springs was charged late Monday night after being identified on courthouse surveillance video. The incident, which occurred on Friday (July 21, 2017) allegedly shows Hodge on the video sticking a fentanyl patch to a courthouse door and then removing it and attaching it to another entrance that inmates are transported through.
Grundy County sheriff’s deputies interviewed Hodge and she confessed to the incident stating she had been instructed to leave it for an inmate.
She is charged with possession of schedule II drugs, possession without a prescription, reckless endangerment and conspiracy to introduce contraband to a penal facility. She currently does not have a bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 8, 2017.
Hodge is a licensed practical nurse.