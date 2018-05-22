Not Stopping at Crash Scene Leads to Man’s Arrest

Todd Shannon Marshall… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Monday (05-21-2018) Coffee County Deputy Josh McKinney and Sgt. Stephen Sharketti were on scene working a vehicle crash on Fredonia Road. They had traffic stopped so the wrecker could get a vehicle out of the ditch line. A vehicle came through the scene and the driver was told to stop. Sgt. Sharketti stopped the vehicle driven by Todd Shannon Marshall age 50 of Manchester and he stated that his breaks did not work. After a pat down the deputies reportedly located approximately 2 grams of a white crystal-like substance on the man and approximately 1 gram located inside of his wallet. Deputies also recovered a set of digital scales. Marshall allegedly admitted to officers that the crystal-like substance located by the deputies was meth.
Marshall was booked into the Coffee County Jail under the charges of schedule II drug violation, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Bond was set at $15,500 and his court date is set for June 18, 2018.